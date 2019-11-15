Home

Sports

Fall chases Olympic dream

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 28, 2020 6:18 am

Given the lone universality spot in athletics to the Olympic Games would be a dream come true for shotput champion Mustafa Fall.

Fall says competing in the Olympics has been his main goal since taking up the sport.

Speaking to FBC Sports, the 24-year-old says with his family being his motivation, he will strive to make his Olympic dream a reality.

“Each and every person has a dream and this is my dream, this is my goal, this is what I want to become. This is what I want to get paid for.”
Fall is confident he will continue to improve on his performances.”

Fall and Banuve are vying for the lone spot towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games next year.

