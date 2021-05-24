Eyes on Commonwealth Games for Yalimaiwai

Fiji Swimmer Temafa Yalimaiwai is one of our athletes trying to book a ticket for Team Fiji in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

After a year of disruptions, Yalimaiwai says this has always been a goal since taking up the sport 10 years ago.

“I was put in the sport at a very young age and I became a little bit good at it and it is something I have been doing for a really long time and a good opportunity to push myself.”

All these years as a professional swimmer, the 20-year-old says making it to the Commonwealth Games will be a dream come true.

“It will be a big thing, I have been to the youth Games, but not this Commonwealth Games. So it will be a good experience, a few of my seniors and older cousins as well, they’ve represented Fiji at the Games.”

Fiji Swimming is working on ensuring that our athletes meet the cut-off time before the Games.