Rugby League

Eyes on a spot for Kaiviti Silktails

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 5, 2021 6:53 am

52 aspiring league players are eyeing a spot in the Kaiviti Silktails squad as they prepare to fly out for the upcoming Ron Massey Cup season.

As most players in the Silktails 2021 squad have signed contracts with rugby league clubs overseas, the management will have to recruit younger players through the Elite Development Pathway.

Head of Pathways Peni Tubakibau says secondary school competitions continue to breed good league players that feeds into the pathway like this.

Article continues after advertisement

“There’s a few that come from our secondary school competition and I’ve watched the way they’ve played and no doubt I believe they are ready to play in that competition and we can see that we have and we can see that we have 17 year old, 18 year old that are playing in the NRL and I’m sure they’ll be ready for the program we’ll provide for them that will ensure that if you’re 18 year old and even 19 year old you should be ready to play at the Ron Massey cup”

Tubakibau says they will have to keep filling in players as older ones continue to sign contracts.

“30 will go and then 35 will stay back and they’ll continue with the program so that if there’s any injuries the replacement can come from Fiji and for us to ensure that they are ready to play in that competition the Ron Massey Cup”

The management is hoping to name the final Kaiviti Silktails team by the end of this month.

 

