Exposure for young Toba side

A young Toba volleyball side from Suvavou had the chance to experience something close to a national level competition during the recent Fiji Volleyball Federation’s Inter-Club Championship.

Laced with players within the age range of 19 to 21, the team is taking each step with the hope of becoming a powerhouse volleyball side in the country.

Player Bill Vesikula says the team was gunning for exposure, something they were deprived of in the last two years.

“Our aim was to test ourselves against some of top clubs in the country. We have a young squad and we just wanted to see how we level up against other teams.”

For 19-year-old Josateki Tuni, competitions as such, moves them closer to getting a national call up.

“We grew up watching and playing this sport in Suvavou. Most of us are quite young so we are just focusing on our game and how to better it. Everything will happen in God’s timing.”

The Inter-Club championship also served as one of the selection ground for Fiji Volleyball ahead of next year’s Pacific Games.