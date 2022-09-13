Exposure for FFA President’s Five

Fiji FA President's Five captain Aman Naidu [LEFT] and Fiji Futsal captain Filipe Baravilala [right]

The OFC Futsal Cup is a great opportunity for Fiji’s development team to get exposure.

Fiji is fielding two teams in the competition, the main Digicel Futsal team and the developing, FFA President’s Five.

Fiji Futsal head coach Jerry Sam says this is a positive move as more players in their system can get the experience that they need.

“I think it’s good to have these bunch of players to be a part of this competition because they need exposure as well and with their knowledge I believe that after this competition, they will have that experience.”

The FFA President’s Five opens the competition this afternoon against New Zealand at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The match was initially scheduled for 1pm but OFC has confirmed that some changes have been made and the game will now be played at 3.30pm

Four matches was originally drawn for today but only three will be played as the Solomon Islands vs Samoa match at 3.30pm has been moved to Thursday, 6pm.

Fiji Futsal faces New Caledonia at 8.30 tonight.