Expectations high for Silver Ferns.

Expectations will be high for netball world champions Silver ferns as they head into the new netball season.

With the focus on next year’s Consolation Cup, Head Coach Noeline Taurua says expectations will be high.

“Definitely now being the Netball world champs there is an expectation not only from others but especially ourselves wearing that silver fern.”

Taurua adds for coaches to review where players stand internationally, players will be given chances to take the court.

Focusing on short-term competitions, the team is slowly building up to the Vitality Netball Nations Cup next year in England.

They play hosts England Roses in Nottingham on January 19 and Jamaican Sunshine Girls on January 22 in Birmingham.

[Source: Silverferns.co]