Exciting year of rugby ahead

Next year will be an exciting year of rugby as the Fiji Rugby Union sets its plans for the season.

The rugby season kicks off as early as next week with the Super 7s Series followed by tournaments that are in the pipeline.

Fiji Rugby Chair Commodore Humphrey Tawake says the rugby house is urging players to begin their preparation.

“We are hoping that the unions now and the clubs have started their off season, strength and conditioning working on into the new competition yea, itll be a long season. Looking forward to some grand game of rugby and hope to see family and friends out there”

Tawake says with the Fijian Drua, Flying Fijian and Fiji 7s coaches being present at local tournaments, players will need to bring their A-game and work hard if they wish to be included in the national team.

The Super 7s Series will be held from 6th to 8th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Followed by the Skipper Cup on the 19th of March.

The Fijian Drua gets its Super Rugby debut on the 18th of February against the Warratahs. The venue for this match is yet to be confirmed.

The HSBC World 7s series also kicks off on the 21st of January in Malaga, Spain.