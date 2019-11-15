Exciting journey so far for young Fiji 7s Co-Captain

Leading the Fiji 7s side at just 21 years of age has been quite an experience for Ratu Meli Derenalagi.

The Nawaka villager from Nadi led Fiji to the Hamilton and Sydney 7s but for him, the role comes with great responsibility.

Derenalagi who is the World Rugby 7s Rookie of the Year says it’s an exciting journey so far with the assistance of some of the world’s best players.

Article continues after advertisement

‘I need to step up a little bit more with the role that has been given to me to do so with the help of the experience players in the team with the likes of Jerry Tuwai, Mocenacagi, Nacuqu helping hand in hand an moving the team forward’.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side to the Los Angeles 7s in the USA is expected to be named later this week.

Fiji is pooled with Argentina, France and Korea at the LA 7s which will be held on the 1st and 2nd of next month.