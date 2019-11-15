Ex-Warrior Anthony Gelling suspended by Warrington following alleged assault

Former Warriors centre Anthony Gelling has been suspended by his Super League club Warrington after being arrested in England on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Warrington confirmed overnight the 29-year-old, who had joined Wolves this season on a two-year-deal, had been suspended with immediate effect.

Cheshire police issued a statement saying the man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He has been questioned by detectives and released on conditional bail.

Gelling was “fully supportive” of Warrington’s international investigation, according to the club statement.

The Auckland-born Gelling spent a season with the Warriors in 2018, playing seven games.