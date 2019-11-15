Eugene Vollmer chases Olympic dream

Olympic hopeful, Eugene Vollmer, is adamant that nothing changes for him as he uses the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games as a means to prepare well for next year.

The Pacific Games Triple Jump gold medalist says the postponement means ample time to physically and mentally prepare for the Games.

Vollmer says right now the biggest challenge is getting the right resources to help him train given that all sporting facilities are closed.

Eugene Vollmer has so far participated in four qualifying rounds over two months in Australia and hopes to become Fiji’s first triple jumper to participant at an Olympic Game.

Vollmer, Mustafa Fall and Banuve Tabakaucoro are vying of the athletics quota spot to the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

[Source: FASANOC]