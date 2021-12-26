Home

EPL to continue matches despite positive cases

| @BBCWorld
December 28, 2021 8:23 am

A record 103 Premier League players and staff tested positive for Covid.

The previous weekly league record was 90 cases, announced a week ago.

A total of 15,186 tests were carried out between 20 and 26 December, as the Premier League has reintroduced daily testing of players and staff.

Article continues after advertisement

Fifteen English top-flight games have been called off so far during December because of coronavirus cases.

Premier League and EFL clubs recently chose to fulfil festive fixtures despite ongoing Covid-19 disruption.

The Premier League’s 20 clubs met last week to discuss the fixture list following a number of postponements.

 

