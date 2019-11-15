English & French clubs want say over new schedule

The English and French clubs have written to World Rugby in a bid to be formally involved in the establishment of a new rugby union schedule post-coronavirus.

In a joint letter, Premiership Rugby (PRL) and the Ligue Nationale de Rugby (LNR) say it is “essential” they are consulted in plans to shake up the calendar.

Administrators worldwide have been discussing how the sport will look after the pandemic, with one proposal being to abolish the July tour window in order to run back-to-back international windows in the autumn.