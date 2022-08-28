England win by innings

A brilliant England surged to an innings-and-85-run win over South Africa inside three days in the second Test to level the series.

The home side were magnificent with the ball, breaking some stubborn resistance to dismiss the Proteas for 179 at Emirates Old Trafford.

In an electrifying morning, when the ball was reverse-swinging, England reduced South Africa to 54-3.

Article continues after advertisement

They were held up by an obdurate stand of 87 across 43 overs between Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen.

But captain Ben Stokes removed both in successive overs after tea to expose the tail.

James Anderson and Ollie Robinson took over with the second new ball, sharing the final five wickets for seven runs in 30 deliveries. Robinson ended with 4-43 and Anderson 3-30.

The sides have now traded innings victories, leaving the series perfectly poised for the final Test at the Kia Oval starting on 8 September.