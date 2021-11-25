Home

Cricket

England to name replacement batter ahead of semi-final

| @BBCWorld
November 10, 2021 5:51 am

Losing Jason Roy to a torn left calf is a big blow for the England Cricket team.

Team captain Eoin Morgan says they have decided who will open but choose not to name the batter.

England could otherwise promote Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone or Moeen Ali, who all have plenty of experience batting in the top order in T20s.

Morgan says they are blessed with guys who can bat at the top of the order and actually who want to bat at the top of the order.

In terms of who comes into the starting side, Morgan says it will depend on the surface and conditions.

