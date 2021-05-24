England to face Australia in cricket final

England will face Australia in the final of the Women’s World Cup after a 137-run defeat over South Africa.

Danni Wyatt’s magnificent century propelled the defending champions to a win.

Opener Wyatt took advantage of being dropped five times to crash 129 from 125 balls, the backbone of England’s 293-8 in Christchurch.

She added 116 for the fifth wicket with Sophia Dunkley, who made a measured 60, while Sophie Ecclestone rounded off the innings with 24 from only 11 balls.

South Africa’s chances of pulling off the largest chase in women’s one-day international history largely rested on the dangerous opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee.

But Anya Shrubsole, the hero when England beat the same opponents in the semi-finals in 2017, removed both to leave the Proteas 8-2.

Spinner Ecclestone, the world’s best bowler, then tore through the lower order for her first international five-wicket haul, ending with 6-36 as South Africa were dismissed for 156.

It continued a remarkable turnaround from England, who were on the brink of elimination after losing their first three games but have now won five in a row to reach a second successive final.

Heather Knight’s side will meet the all-powerful Australians at the Hagley Oval on Sunday.

[Source: BBC]