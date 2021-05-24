Home

England to face Australia in cricket final

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 1, 2022 5:05 am

England will face Australia in the final of the Women’s World Cup after a 137-run defeat over South Africa.

Danni Wyatt’s magnificent century propelled the defending champions to a win.

Opener Wyatt took advantage of being dropped five times to crash 129 from 125 balls, the backbone of England’s 293-8 in Christchurch.
She added 116 for the fifth wicket with Sophia Dunkley, who made a measured 60, while Sophie Ecclestone rounded off the innings with 24 from only 11 balls.
South Africa’s chances of pulling off the largest chase in women’s one-day international history largely rested on the dangerous opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee.
But Anya Shrubsole, the hero when England beat the same opponents in the semi-finals in 2017, removed both to leave the Proteas 8-2.
Spinner Ecclestone, the world’s best bowler, then tore through the lower order for her first international five-wicket haul, ending with 6-36 as South Africa were dismissed for 156.
It continued a remarkable turnaround from England, who were on the brink of elimination after losing their first three games but have now won five in a row to reach a second successive final.
Heather Knight’s side will meet the all-powerful Australians at the Hagley Oval on Sunday.

[Source: BBC]

