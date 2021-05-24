Home

Cricket

England through to semi-finals

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 2, 2021 6:40 am

T20 World Cup favourites England has secured their spot in the semi-finals after a sensational 27-run win over Sri Lanka.

Chasing 164 after Jos Buttler’s 101 not out, Sri Lanka required just 34 from 20 balls to end England’s unbeaten start to the tournament.

But England’s Jason Roy and Sam Billings combined for a fine relay catch on the boundary to dismiss Wanindu Hasaranga for 34.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, who put on 53 with Hasaranga, was brilliantly run out by a Buttler direct hit in the following over.

The final three wickets fell for three runs in seven balls as Sri Lanka were bowled out 137 in Sharjah.

It sealed England’s fourth victory from four games, one more comfortable than looked likely at times in both innings.

[Source: BBC]

