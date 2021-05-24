Home

England takes Ukraine down to qualify to semi-final

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 4, 2021 9:17 am

England gave a 4-0 thrashing to Ukraine to qualify to the Euro 2020 semi-finals earlier this morning.

Harry Kane was back in his best performance scoring a double. The first, scoring just 4 minutes into the first half, leaving the score board 1-0 at half time.

Harry Maguire powered home a header from Luke Shaw’s free-kick just seconds after the second half began.

Kane came back firing, making another goal in the 50th minute of play.

Substitute Jordan Henderson gave the fourth – his first international goal, in his 62nd appearance – when he arrived with perfect timing to head in Mason Mount’s corner.

To add to England and Southgate’s satisfaction, they kept their fifth successive clean sheet to maintain their record of not conceding a goal at Euro 2020.

[Source: BBC Sports]

