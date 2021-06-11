Home

England starts campaign on a high

| @BBCWorld
June 14, 2021 4:29 am

England started its Euro 2020 campaign on high with a 1-nil win over Croatia this morning.

Raheem Sterling scored the lone goal in the 57the minute following a perfect pass from man-of-the-match Kalvin Phillips.

Croatia put up a strong performance to hold England in the first half of the game.

Southgate resisted the temptation to play Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and was rewarded with a lively performance from Sterling as England secured the win their superiority deserved.

The match between Austria and North Macedonia is underway.

