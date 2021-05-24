Home

Football

England leads Group D in Euro 2020

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
June 23, 2021 9:10 am
[Source: UEFA Euro 2020 Facebook Page]

Englands 1-0 win against Czech Republic sets them as leaders of Group D in the Euro 2020.

It was Raheem Sterling’s driving performance that helped secure the win for the side.

The Manchester City winger hit the post inside the first two minutes with a lob but was on the scoresheet soon afterwards when he headed in a cross by Jack Grealish, who marked his first start at the tournament with an assist.

Article continues after advertisement

Bukayo Saka was also involved in the goal and the Arsenal full-back was particularly impressive in the first half with his driving runs.

The second half was largely forgettable. Jordan Henderson had the ball in the back of the net late on but his hopes of a first England goal were denied by an offside.

England will play the runner up in Group F either either France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary. at Wembley next Tuesday.

The final Group F games take place on Wednesday, with Germany facing Hungary and Portugal playing France.

[Source: BBC]

