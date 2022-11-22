Saka double for England win

England’s World Cup campaign started to their favour as they outclassed Iran 6-2 in the FIFA World Cup.

The Gareth Southgate coached side strolled to victory, with Iran’s hopeless plight made worse by the early loss of goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to concussion after a clash of heads with a team-mate.

Jude Bellingham got England off the mark in this World Cup with a soaring header from Luke Shaw’s cross 10 minutes before the break and the game was wrapped up before half-time thanks to Saka’s fine strike and Raheem Sterling’s classy volley with the outside of his foot from Harry Kane’s cross.

Article continues after advertisement

Iran’s supporters were on their feet when Mehdi Taremi scored a fine goal after 65 minutes but it only produced a ruthless response from England as Saka scored his second and substitute Marcus Rashford scored his first.

Jack Grealish slotted home from close range after a good run to nail six goals to two by full time.

England winger Bukayo Saka who helped the side with a double says the win was proof that they were able to overcome the difficulties faced coming into the World Cup.

“I cant describe the feeling its amazing, I’m so happy and I’m so proud and we got the win as well so it’s a really special day. We needed that good start, we didn’t get the best coming to this tournament so there was a lot of talks and speculation about our form but we showed everyone today how much calling we have and how much we can do”

Iranian coach Carlos Queiroz says despite the loss, he is proud of the team for holding England up and scoring two goals.

“It was a difficult match, as I said great team but I’m very proud of my players, they fight they show that they have character, they are brave and it’s still open, we have two games to play and we’re going to do it”

England will face USA next on Saturday at 7am while Iran faces Wales at 10pm on Friday.