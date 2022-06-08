England fans arrested at Nations League

Seven England fans were arrested in Munich including three for making a Nazi salute.

About 4,000 England fans were in Munich for todays Nations League game against Germany.

The other arrests included two for inciting police, one for using a flare indoors and another for urinating in public.

Article continues after advertisement

The Football Association has been working with local police and security services to limit disorder in Germany.

England supporters have been allocated about 3,500 tickets for the away end at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

There are concerns further trouble could impact the joint UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028, with England having to play their Nations League game against Italy on Saturday without spectators following unrest at Wembley during last summer’s Euro 2020 final against Italy.