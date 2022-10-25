England excited for quarter-final match

[Source: World Rugby]

England will be doing their homework on Australia as they know they’re a very ferocious side.

The first-ranked team in the tournament will face the Wallaroos on Sunday in the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

England coach Simon Middleton says there is great history between the two teams as they last played against each other in 2017.

Article continues after advertisement

Middleton says the Aussies have been progressing well in the tournament and it will be a tough match.

“We’ll have to do our homework on them, they’re going really well, through the tournament and we know they will be ferociously tough so we’re really excited about that”

He adds, they are weighing their previous pool performances and will pick a squad accordingly.

The Red Roses will face the Wallaroos at 12.30pm on Sunday.