England beat Wales in thrilling Six Nations clash

England has defeated Wales 33-30 in a thrilling Six Nations clash this morning.

A late red card to Manu Tuilagi did not stop England from coming away with a classy yet so close win.

Cleverly worked first-half tries from Anthony Watson and Elliot Daly and a brace of penalties and conversions from Owen Farrell opened up an 11-point half-time lead.

England led 20-9 at half time.

Wales put up a strong performance in the second half but England re-established command through Farrell’s boot and a try from centre Tuilagi.

[Source: BBC Sports]