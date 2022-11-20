England and Wales show support for OneLove despite FIFA initiative

[Source: BBC Sports]

England and Wales will wear the OneLove captain’s armband at the FIFA World Cup despite FIFA launching its own armband initiative.

FIFA announced new armbands in partnership with three United Nations agencies on the eve of the tournament.

The armbands will feature a different social campaign throughout each round.

Article continues after advertisement

The captains of nine countries, including England and Wales, had planned to wear the OneLove armband to promote diversity and inclusion.

The Netherlands began the OneLove campaign prior to Euro 2020 as a message against discrimination.

Same-sex relationships and the promotion of same-sex relationships are criminalised in Qatar.

BBC Sports reports the Football Association knew nothing concrete about the new FIFA armbands before Friday night.

[Source: BBC]