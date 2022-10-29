England and Australia match called off

[Source: ICC]

England’s highly-anticipated Men’s T20 World Cup match against Australia in Melbourne was washed out without a ball being bowled leaving Group 1 wide open.

England will likely have to win their last two games to progress although even that may not be enough.

They are currently second in the table, level on points with leaders New Zealand and Ireland, whose game against Afghanistan was washed out earlier.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia also have three points but are in fourth on net run-rate.

Afghanistan are bottom with two no-results and a defeat but still have a slim hope of progressing.

But persistent afternoon rain left the outfield saturated and, despite a two-hour period without rain, the match was called off with the playing surface deemed unfit for play.