Endurance key for Fijiana 7s

June 23, 2021 4:34 am

The challenges that Fiji is facing with the COVID-19 pandemic is a source of motivation for the Fijiana 7s team.

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli says the impacts of the pandemic faced by Fijians is something that drives them.

He says the team has been reminded to keep in mind the tough situation each individual is facing in the country and use it as a tool to tackle hurdles that come their way.

“We have to endure, we have to go through it. We have to test ourselves against those type of situation and bring that to the rugby field.”

Fuli says facing tough situations will mold the players for the better.

 

“That is what I want to enforce and train our players especially these girls to always face and encounter tough situations and try and manage that, to overcome and win that tough situation. Our girls will only prosper if they come through those tough situation under pressure, under duress.”

The Fijiana and the national men’s 7s team will face Australia and New Zealand in the inaugural three-day Oceania Rugby Sevens tournament in Townsville, Australia this weekend.

