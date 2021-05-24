End of the road for Rakesa

Team Fiji Paralympian Iosefo Rakesa’s dream of earning a medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games has been shattered.

Rakesa was denied a second time participating at the Tokyo Paralympics.

This is due to the technical timeout in his previous event earlier in the week which had affected his second event.

Rakesa was disqualified in the Shot Put F41 final at the Tokyo Games last Monday.

The Fiji Paralympic Committee appealed the decision twice but was unsuccessful both times.