Emotional dad recalls skipper's journey

A proud Sowane Vunibola is beaming with pride as his youngest child Sofi Diyalowai is creating something special with the Digicel Fiji Kulas.

The 75-year-old travelled all the way from Natokalau, Kubulau in Bua to watch his daughter who is also the captain of the Kulas in action at the OFC Women’s Nations Cup.

The last time Vunibola watched the 28-year-old was when she was still in Labasa Sangam College.

Article continues after advertisement

Vunibola says he could not contain his emotions when Diyalowai led her team out in the white jumper.

“When I found out she was the captain of the Kulas, I couldn’t hold back my tears. For the past 13 years she’s been playing, I’m glad she is bestowed this responsibility.”

The father of nine says he reflected on the hardships they overcame as a family and is glad his daughter continues to punch above the criticism and doubts by other people.

Diyalowai is also the sister of Labasa football rep Iliesa Lino.

The Kulas face Papua New Guinea in the final today at 7pm at the HFC Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.

You can watch the match live on FBC 2.