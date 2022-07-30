Football

Emotional dad recalls skipper's journey

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

July 30, 2022 8:16 am

A proud Sowane Vunibola is beaming with pride as his youngest child Sofi Diyalowai is creating something special with the Digicel Fiji Kulas.

The 75-year-old travelled all the way from Natokalau, Kubulau in Bua to watch his daughter who is also the captain of the Kulas in action at the OFC Women’s Nations Cup.

The last time Vunibola watched the 28-year-old was when she was still in Labasa Sangam College.

Article continues after advertisement

Vunibola says he could not contain his emotions when Diyalowai led her team out in the white jumper.

“When I found out she was the captain of the Kulas, I couldn’t hold back my tears. For the past 13 years she’s been playing, I’m glad she is bestowed this responsibility.”

The father of nine says he reflected on the hardships they overcame as a family and is glad his daughter continues to punch above the criticism and doubts by other people.

Diyalowai is also the sister of Labasa football rep Iliesa Lino.

The Kulas face Papua New Guinea in the final today at 7pm at the HFC Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.

You can watch the match live on FBC 2.

 

FBC Kite Fight ready for lift-off

More hard drugs to be destroyed

Outside influence over media organisations reduced

Big weekend for women in sports

LPG prices to drop

Industrial Hemp Bill gets the tick

Television Cross Carriage of Designated Event Act passed

Pharmacists can now widen their reach

Outside influence over media organisations reduced

Father of two guilty of rape

Kite fight competitors urged to follow rules

Bainimarama honors youths

Emotional dad recalls skipper's journey

We have to play 80 minutes: Tuisese

Fijiana thumps South Africa

Fiji thrashes Zambia

Tikoisuva loses first event, first win for men’s triples

Sivo helps Eels down Panthers

Fijiana defence stands out in win

Watch the Kulas for $5, free entry for U-12

Suva wins Marama title

High intensity final: Matawalu

Viti Futsal Festival draws interest

Russian forces launch missile attacks on northern Ukraine

FBC supports anti-bribery campaign

Meta sees first ever quarterly drop, misses estimates

JetBlue agrees to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8bn

Investment Fiji embarks on a new journey

Return of the tigers brings both joy and fear

RNZAF delivers critical freight to Fiji and Kiribati

Submissions filed in former CEO’s appeal matter

U.S. economy shrank at annual rate of 0.9% in the second quarter

Barack and Michelle Obama to return to White House for portrait unveiling

76 million-year-old dinosaur fossil sells at auction for $6.1 million

Amazon Takes $2 Billion Loss

41 deaths reported, 7605 new cases

Usamate explains government’s tax policy

We’ll play our game: Cole

$2million allocated to upgrade weather radar

Cop reappears in court

Waerea-Hargreaves charged

Family files lawsuit against Sesame Place, alleging racial discrimination

Police continues election preparations

Council website launch to assist nurses

States take charge to protect people from extreme heat

First for representation

Saudi Crown prince's lavish Macron visit prompts outcry

Huge screen falls on dancers at Hong Kong

Karan Johar says he is again promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bus fare assistance revised

Biden speaks with China's Xi as tension grows over Taiwan

Ratu Suliano willing to pay back $38,000

Flooding in central Appalachia kills at least 3 in Kentucky

Work to develop affordable homes begin

Feakes commends Fijian people and hospitality

US economy shrinks again sparking recession fears

Taupō man Graham Philip charged with sabotage believed to be first in New Zealand history

Team Fiji all set for Commonwealth Games

Russia hits Kyiv area as Ukraine seeks to retake south

US economy shrinks again sparking recession fears

KitKat maker Nestle puts up prices again

Focus on performance: Gollings

Parliament approves FSC government guarantee

No changes for Naitasiri

Kulas all fit for selection

USP Council to decide: Sayed-Khaiyum

Asia's richest woman lost more than half her fortune in China's property crunch

Flour prices to increase from today

Ministry records 205 new COVID cases

Texas school principal disputes findings on school shooting

Ministry completes peer review on Lautoka swimming pool project

Pacific needs to continue the climate change fight: Nasalo

Jamie Campbell Bower praised for addiction post

Bills tabled in Parliament to be discussed in today’s sitting.

Bati to face England in October

Call to stop dumping of household waste: WAF

Roosters down undermanned Sea Eagles

Tourism training for Pacific SME

Lumelume moves to flanker

More threats made to several schools around the country

133 kg of cocaine destroyed

Kulas manager gives back to football

Upskilling workers through TVET is the best investment: Jenkins

Twelve debutants for Pacific Cup

Lautoka lawyer convicted of contempt of court

Certain town councils need assistance all the time: Kumar

FHEC works to establish Mining institution

US to distribute 800,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine

Timely assistance for FANCA Nations Cup

FBC’s operation not cheap: Sayed-Khaiyum

Fiji’s buoyant economy supports smaller budget deficits: ANZ

2022-2023 National Budget passed

MP blames Commission for election chaos

Lautoka murder suspect remanded

Waqanika insults Fijian workers: Sayed-Khaiyum

Blackrock Camp is a magnificent facility: NZ Chief of Army

US makes 'substantial' offer to bring basketball star home

Professor calls for revision of PACER Plus

Two victims found eight years on

Police destroys over $33 million haul of cocaine

Hardships drive Kulas

Plans for new RFMF warehouse

Every woman's body is beach ready, says Spanish government campaign

Buretu villagers adapt to climate change

Big shoes to fill for Moceisawana

McDonald’s UK raises price of cheeseburger for first time in 14 years

Fijians invited to celebrate with FBC

Bowlers ready to roll

Riteish Deshmukh to be seen in a powerful cameo in Ek Villain Returns

Rights of a Child Periodical Report workshop underway

Iraqi protesters break into parliament denouncing the nomination of new premier

Last two ex-officers sentenced to prison

Climbers 'shaken' after surviving avalanche, night in snow cave

Silktails skipper Tavodi out for the season

Chris Rock spills on Will Smith Oscars slap

First ever sales fall for Facebook owner Meta

Uncle cops 13 years for rape

Ministry outsource farming programs

Largest pink diamond in 300 years discovered in Angola

Plumbing licensing announcement welcomed

Fed unleashes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation

Ex-CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returning with online, cable shows

Thousands who are eligible could miss out on $350 govt payments

Million in lockdown in Wuhan after four cases

Beyoncé fans upset about reported leak of 'Renaissance' album

Kickoff is the key: Gollings

Is Victoria Beckham feuding with daughter-in-law Nicole Beckham-Peltz?

Kulas fly high to make final

Police identify Saudi sisters found dead in Sydney flat

Futsal 20-member squad named

Alleged murderer fronts court today

Germany to play England in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley

Sivo, Blake to meet Koroisau and Kikau

Manchester United complete Lisandro Martinez signing from Ajax in £57m deal

Fuel products' prices to increase from Monday

Genomic sequencing will be done locally: Fong

Shawn Mendes cancels tour dates

COP President witness the impact of climate change

Gas prices soar as Russia cuts German supply

UK remains integral development partner President

Ministry confiscates 130 whales tooth

ACTON Fiji thrives in the ICT sector

Pacific forced to deal with consequences of climate change: Sharma

Training for poll assistants

Freight rates will continue to increase when fuel rises

Localized framework to be implemented soon

PNG through to OFC Nations Cup final

Highlanders call on fans support

Opposition MPs will abuse their positions if elected into government: AG

Nacuqu to lead Fiji 7s

Rabi and Kioa people to become citizens

Municipalities encouraged to improve investor engagement

Thaggard memorial bowling returns after three decades

Manu back on deck for Roosters

RFMF’s development training praised

President meets with Fijian diaspora in UK

Why they split and why it's hard to see their show go

Pelosi Taiwan visit: Beijing vows consequences if US politician travels to island

Six artists to perform at FBC’s 68th birthday concert

Borrowing was necessary: Sayed-Khaiyum

Oral cancer cases on the rise

45 deaths reported, 8730 new cases

Monkeypox: New Zealand's two cases considered recovered

Rapper Rollie Bands shot dead after telling critics to 'pull up'

Visa delay hinders Dranisinukula’s selection

Serial sperm donor Kyle Gordy detained in Fiji

Kulas ready to fly

Allegations levelled against USP

US national further remanded for alleged murder

Senior airport staff fired

Selection headache for Tuisese

Major plans for WAF in the next 12 months

Kikau fined $1500

Testing mechanisms in place: Waqainabete

Mark Ponder, who assaulted police officers sentenced to 63 months in prison

Business picks up post pandemic

Woman 'incredibly shaken' after sexual assault in Auckland

U.S. spots first monkeypox case in a pregnant woman as cases climb

Australians in hospital with COVID hit new record

Vatunisolo and Naiseruvati are our flag bearers

Opposition will oppose anything: Sayed-Khaiyum

Instagram Addresses Plans to Improve After Kylie Jenner Tells Platform

Property prices predicted to have fallen up to 15%

Two typhoid cases identified

Beijing hits back as UK leadership contenders sharpen China rhetoric

Officials acquire Diplomatic Protocol Training

Taxi driver yet to be charged

Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar top MTV VMA nominees

Google posts major ad sales growth slowdown following pandemic

Haiti: 209 killed in Cité Soleil in 10 days

Great voice cast anchors ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

COVID origin studies say evidence points to Wuhan market

Adele announces new dates for Las Vegas residency

US urges China to condemn Myanmar

Satellite firms Eutelsat and OneWeb aim to combine operations

Clinical severity of COVID-19 low: Waqainabete

Selection headache for Cole

Fiji 7's squad named for Birmingham Games

Bulitavu applauds budget

Pio Seci to make NRL debut