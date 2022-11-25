Embolo gives Switzerland breathing space in first match

Breel Embolo scored the only goal for Switzerland in a hard-fought World Cup Group G opener against Cameroon last night.

Victory was vital for Switzerland, as both sides still have to face Brazil in the group.

Embolo moved to Switzerland from Cameroon with his family as a six-year-old and pledged his allegiance to the European nation after being granted citizenship in 2014.

Embolo’s strike ensured victory for a side with high expectations.

The goal rocked Cameroon and the Swiss had chances to extend their lead, only for Andre Onana to save superbly from Ruben Vargas, while Embolo and substitute Haris

Seferovic were denied by last-ditch defending.

The Indomitable Lions have now lost eight successive games at the World Cup finals.

For Switzerland, the win gives them breathing space before their match against group favourites Brazil on Tuesday at 4am.

[Source: BBC]