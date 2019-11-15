Elizabeth Maki returns in style

Returning to the stage of bodybuilding after a lapse of four years could not be any sweeter for 40-year-old Elizabeth Maki.

Maki won the 2020 Ms Fiji title during the Bodybuilding and Fitness National championship last night at the Civic Centre in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

The Waibalavu, Naitasiri native first won in 2015 and now bags her third Ms. Fiji title.

“It’s great, it’s been four years since I competed so it’s good to come back and get a feel of it so yeah it’s great.”

Now with another title under her name, Maki hopes to go a level higher by competing in international competitions.

She is also urging more women who have an interest in bodybuilding and fitness to take up the sport and break the usual norm.