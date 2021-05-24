Elite Player Pathway sees success

The Fiji Rugby Union Elite Player Pathway Program continues its quest on breeding players for our national teams.

Many players who have come through the HPU system are now part of the Fijian Drua and Flying Fijians squads, while others have secured professional contracts overseas.

Elite Player Pathway manager Viliame Gadolo says the success of the program is slowly bearing fruit.

“We’ve seen from this year we’ve had 10 boys that have gone through the program in the Drua franchise team so that’s a very big bonus for us, the young players have come through the pathway system from school boys to 20’s to the Warriors and now they’ve ended up with the Drua is a bonus for the payers and for the program”

Gadolo says they will continue developing younger players to keep them in the system for a s long as they can.

“We have to keep churning players in our production line and the most important thing is that these players are retained here in Fiji and are able to represent our national teams and ultimately the flying Fijians and the Drua in the next few years”

Gadolo will be putting together a side to prepare for the World Rugby Junior Championship and World Rugby Pacific Championship.