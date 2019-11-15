Elder targets fourth Olympic outing

National archer Robert Elder continues to work hard to pursue his dream of representing Fiji for what would be his fourth Olympic Games.

Robert, who is an International Olympic Committee Scholarship recipient, is currently based in Australia.

He was attending a month long training camp under the supervision of Coach Chong Yap Lee in March in the Philippines before COVID-19 closed down all travel.

Article continues after advertisement

The three time Olympian was able to return to Melbourne, after an extension of two weeks on a repatriation flight to Australia.

Despite the restrictions brought about by COVID-19, Elder is optimistic of being a member of Team Fiji at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

He says will be a challenge for him and another national rep George Fong who is also vying for a spot on Team Fiji because in archery, practice is the only way they can get better.

Elder is one of five IOC Scholarship recipients who are still in contention to qualify for a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games place on Team Fiji.

Other recipients include judoka Tevita Takayawa , Eugene Vollmer of Athletics, swimmers Matelita Buadromo and Epeli Rabua.

Other athletes in the sports of Athletics, Karate and Table Tennis are also vying for qualification, while the Rugby 7s Men and Women’s teams remain the only qualified athletes to date for Fiji.