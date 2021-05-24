Home

Elaine Thompson-Herah successfully defends 100m title

| @BBCWorld
August 1, 2021 7:10 am
[Source: BBC]

Elaine Thompson-Herah became the second-fastest woman in history as she beat fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to retain her Olympic 100m title.

The 29-year-old ran 10.61 seconds, a new Olympic record and just 0.12secs short of the world record set by the US’ Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.

Shericka Jackson completed a Jamaican one-two-three in Tokyo with a time of 10.76, 0.02 behind Fraser-Pryce.

Great Britain’s Daryll Neita finished eighth in 11.12.

