Eight-year-old Samoan breaks shot put world record

An eight-year-old Samoan in New Zealand, Sina Maria Su’a, broke a shot put world record with a 10.37m throw, toppling a 20-year-old world record for her age group.

She is an athlete at the Takapuna Amateur Athletic and Harrier Club where she had only started last season but has already made a world mark.

Sina had only started playing the sport late last year and before the world record-breaking throw, she had only thrown the 2 kilograms shot a number of times.

According to 1News, the eight-year-old said that she felt really proud of herself and it was really amazing for her.

Sina’s coach, Walter Gill who is a former national shot put champion and father of shot put star Jacko Gill said that Sina did not know she was going to break a world record.

[Source: Samoa Observer]