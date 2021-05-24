Eels suffer another loss as Sea Eagles advance

Maika Sivo’s Paramatta Eels suffered their fourth consecutive loss against Manly Sea Eagles 56-10 last night.

Fiji Bati and Eels centre Waqa Blake’s try was not enough to secure a win for his side.

The out-of-sorts Eels conceded four tries while down to 11 men with second-rower Haumole Olakau’atu touching down after Dylan Walker threaded through a clever grubber and Reuben Garrick completing a hat-trick.

In all the Sea Eagles ran in 10 tries while registering their fifth 50-plus score in 11 games and pushed ahead of Parramatta into fifth place on points differential.

In another matches, Rabbitohs thrashed Titans 36-6 and West Tigers defeated Cowboys 24-16.

Today Warriors will face Bulldogs at 3.50pm and Knights play Sharks at 6pm.

Source: NRL