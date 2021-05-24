Home

Rugby League

Eels go down in heartbreaking finish, Raiders on track

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 7, 2021 7:52 am

Maika Sivo’s Paramatta Eels hopes of haning on to the NRL’s top four list is hanging on knifes edge after a 40-12 heartbreaking loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs last night.

Fiji Bati duo Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake scored the only two tires for their side however it still won’t be enough as the match further knocks them behind in the NRL standings.

In the second NRL match, Fiji Bati Tariq Sims try was not enough to push his Dragons side forward as they went down to Semi Valemei’s Raiders side 20-12 last night.

The Green Machine trailed 8-0 early but levelled up late in the first half and claimed a lead they never relinquished early in the second, despite being on the wrong end of almost every statistical category in the opening 40 minutes.

A reliable kicking performance from Sam Williams with a few individual pieces of brilliance from Tom Starling, Jack Wighton and Harley Smith-Shields created three tries.

The win moved the Raiders into the top eight, although they could yet finish the round in ninth if the Titans and Sharks both win.

[Source: NRL.com]

