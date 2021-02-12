Eels claim 24-16 win over Broncos

The Paramatta Eels staged a thrilling comeback to claim a 24-16 win over the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium last night.

The Broncos were sharp early, taking them just nine minutes to score the opening try through new recruit David Mead.

Under pressure five-eighth Anthony Milford turned up ready to silence his critics. He sent Xavier Coates over twice with identical chip kicks to the right-hand corner.

Some stern words from Eels coach Brad Arthur at half time saw Parramatta come out fast. Reed Mahoney crossed over from dummy half to get his team on the board. Skipper Clint Gutherson backed it up two minutes later after a Broncos’ error.

It took Blake Ferguson 17 games to score a try last season, but this season it took just 58 minutes. The star winger’s four-pointer levelled scores and sharpshooter Mitch Moses nailed the sideline conversion to take two-point lead.

Parramatta sealed the win through Junior Paulo in the final minute.

It ended up being a brutal night for the Broncos on the injury front. Lodge left early with a hamstring injury, Coates failed a HIA following a nasty collision and then was taken to hospital for a neck injury.

Then John Asiata was stretchered off with a neck injury.

[Source: NRL.com]