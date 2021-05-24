Eels bounce back in thriller

The Parramatta Eels came from behind to beat the Titans 32-28 at CommBank Stadium today.

It was not an easy feat for the side as it took three late penalty goals to Mitch Moses to get them home.

All went to script early as the Eels hit the front after four minutes when skipper Clint Gutherson delivered a sweet pass for winger Sean Russell to score on a short side raid.

Five minutes later the margin was out to 10 points after a booming Mitch Moses kick from inside his own half hit the goalposts on the full and rebounded to Dylan Brown who toed ahead for Russell to grab a second.

An incorrect play the ball by Junior Paulo then opened the door for the Titans to hit back and Toby Sexton obliged by putting Phil Sami into the corner with a long cut-out pass.

The Eels had a third try in the 19th minute when back-rower Shaun Lane got across on the left edge and the home side was up 14-6.

A sweeping raid down the left featuring Moeaki Fotuaika, Sexton and Will Smith resulted in Brian Kelly crossing to pull it back to 14-12 but Russell’s hat-trick courtesy of a Moses long ball gave the Eels breathing space again.

Waqa Blake’s try stretched the Eels’ lead to 26-12 before Erin Clark powered over from close range to make it 26-18.

Kelly then crossed for his second – and the ninth try of the first half – after David Fifita had gapped the Eels down the right and the ball was swung left with quick hands to give the winger a free run to the line.

A freakish try by Sami off a towering Will Smith kick in the 42nd minute gave the Titans the lead 28-26 before the game developed into an arm wrestle.

A controverisal penalty to the Eels for ruck interference against Isaac Liu handed Moses the chance to level things up at 28-28 with 14 minutes to play.

Moses then added another penalty goal when Gutherson put a grubber through and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui was pinged for blocking the Eels skipper’s run.

Down by two with two minutes to play the Titans attempted a short dropout through Patrick Herbert but the ball went backwards and out on the full and Moses landed another penalty goal.

[Source: NRL]