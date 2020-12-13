Home

Early start for Fiji bowling next year

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 8, 2020 6:05 am

Fiji Bowling has begun prepping for the 2022 season.

After concluding its last tournament of the 2020 Bowling calendar, The Master Pairs has now shifted their focus to the club tournaments and National Trips championship next year.

Suva Bowling Games Coordinator Martin Fong says bowlers can expect a jam-packed season come the New Year.

Article continues after advertisement

 “For the Bowls calendar that’s the last tournament of the year. The Master Pairs was supposed to be played in August but because of COVID-19 we had to push the tournament forward. So we are going to start again in the second week on January to prepare for the next national tournament which is the national trips.”

 The club competition will begin next month while the National Trips Championship will start in February.

 

