DSL title in sight for Tailevu Naitasiri

Tailevu Naitasiri football side is a step closer to winning the Digicel Senior League title this season.

The side remains unbeaten in the competition and is at the top of the standings with 23 points following its 2-1 win against Lami last weekend.

This week Tailevu Naitasiri will play Rakiraki in the final round this weekend and a win will put them in the final play-off for the promotion/ relegation series.

Assistant Coach Priyant Manu says Lami gave them a good run, however, they know how costly it could be if they lose a point.

Meanwhile, Nasinu is two points behind Tailevu Naitasiri and will face Northland Tailevu in its final match this weekend.

The Mira Sahib coach side will hope Rakiraki beats Tailevu Naitasiri and they win against Northland which will put them in the final play-offs.