Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Sports

Drua vs Chiefs tickets to go on sale from next Monday

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
May 2, 2022 12:00 pm
Tickets for the Drua versus Chiefs match will go on sale next Monday.

Tickets for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Chiefs Super Rugby match in Churchill Park Lautoka will go on sale from next Monday.

Prices for the inaugural match in the Sugar City are $20 for adults, $10 for kids under 12 for the grass embankment on the Tappoo end of the field.

$30 for adults and $15 for kids under 12 for the grass embankment opposite the main stadium.

Article continues after advertisement


Churchill Park in Lautoka. 

$95 for the timber grandstand which is pavilion B and a temporary grandstand that will be constructed adjacent to the concrete grandstand.

$145 for the concrete grandstand which is pavilion A.


Churchill Park in Lautoka. 

Speaking during a press conference in Lautoka today, Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says tickets will be available at the Lautoka City Council office and eight selected Jack’s of Fiji outlets.

Thorburn says with a much lower capacity venue at Churchill Park of around 11,000 they are recommending fans to get their tickets early and plan their day in Lautoka.

He says last Saturday they ran out of tickets for the Drua vs Highlanders match and they had to turn fans away who were trying to purchase tickets last minute.

The Drua host the Chiefs on the 28th of this month at 3pm.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.