Drua vs Chiefs tickets to go on sale from next Monday

Tickets for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Chiefs Super Rugby match in Churchill Park Lautoka will go on sale from next Monday.

Prices for the inaugural match in the Sugar City are $20 for adults, $10 for kids under 12 for the grass embankment on the Tappoo end of the field.

$30 for adults and $15 for kids under 12 for the grass embankment opposite the main stadium.

Churchill Park in Lautoka.

$95 for the timber grandstand which is pavilion B and a temporary grandstand that will be constructed adjacent to the concrete grandstand.

$145 for the concrete grandstand which is pavilion A.



Speaking during a press conference in Lautoka today, Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says tickets will be available at the Lautoka City Council office and eight selected Jack’s of Fiji outlets.

Thorburn says with a much lower capacity venue at Churchill Park of around 11,000 they are recommending fans to get their tickets early and plan their day in Lautoka.

He says last Saturday they ran out of tickets for the Drua vs Highlanders match and they had to turn fans away who were trying to purchase tickets last minute.

The Drua host the Chiefs on the 28th of this month at 3pm.