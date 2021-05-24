Home

Drua up and at it again

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 23, 2022 5:44 am

The Fijian Drua has had a taste of what Super Rugby is like and understanding this early will be beneficial for the players.

Head Coach Mick Byrne says the team experienced firsthand the pace and intensity as well as every other emotion and factor entwined with the competition.

Byrne says facing this early against a team like the Warratahs will only make the team better.

Article continues after advertisement

“The little stuff, the pulling of players away, that’s just showing that they’re not letting us get on with the game and we learn from that. Having tasted it now, they understand the pace of the game and there’s a lot of things that go on in there that will try to get our mind off the game and we’ll be better for having had that experience.”

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere says they learnt things the hard way and the players are ready to step up their performance.

“The pace of the game and how the Waratahs managed the game was really new to me. They slowed it down and when they picked up the pace, it was at the highest level. I think the boys know now how the intensity work and I’m pretty sure, the boys will work towards lifting our standard too on the field so that we can match it.”

The Drua will be put to another test when it takes on the Brumbies on Saturday at 3.45pm at GIO Stadium in Canberra, Australia.

You can watch this match live and free on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

 

