Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Sports

Drua silver and bronze tickets at Jacks

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 14, 2022 12:18 pm
Tickets for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua home game against the Highlanders. [Source: Fiji Sports Council]

Fans can buy the $30 and $75 tickets for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua home game against the Highlanders at the ANZ Stadium at all Jacks of Fiji outlets.

Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says they have decided to diversify venues for ticket sales to make it more efficient for Fijians.

Thorburn says the Jack’s of Fiji outlets are conveniently located in malls, towns and cities, which makes it easier for fans to access Bronze and Silver tickets so they can watch their favorite players like Meli Derenalagi, Vinaya Habosi, Teti Tela and Peni Matawalu.

Article continues after advertisement

Thorburn says fans are encouraged to get their ticket prices before it runs out.

Meanwhile, there’s been a few changes made to the ‘Drua Experience’ Corporate Hospitality event which is to take place before the match.

Thorburn says Drua has confirmed that Fiji Airways Fijian 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings and World Rugby 7s Player of the Decade Jerry Tuwai will address and meet attendees before kick-off.

Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter, as well as 7s legend Waisale Serevi, will join Tuwai and Gollings on the day.

The Hospitality tickets are selling at $450 per person.

Drua versus the Highlanders Platinum ticket is $180 per person, Gold ticket at $150, Silver is $75, Bronze at $30 and Bronze for children under 12 at $15.

The Drua will take on the Blues next week in the Super Round at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.