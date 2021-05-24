Drua silver and bronze tickets at Jacks

Fans can buy the $30 and $75 tickets for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua home game against the Highlanders at the ANZ Stadium at all Jacks of Fiji outlets.

Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says they have decided to diversify venues for ticket sales to make it more efficient for Fijians.

Thorburn says the Jack’s of Fiji outlets are conveniently located in malls, towns and cities, which makes it easier for fans to access Bronze and Silver tickets so they can watch their favorite players like Meli Derenalagi, Vinaya Habosi, Teti Tela and Peni Matawalu.

Thorburn says fans are encouraged to get their ticket prices before it runs out.

Meanwhile, there’s been a few changes made to the ‘Drua Experience’ Corporate Hospitality event which is to take place before the match.

Thorburn says Drua has confirmed that Fiji Airways Fijian 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings and World Rugby 7s Player of the Decade Jerry Tuwai will address and meet attendees before kick-off.

Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter, as well as 7s legend Waisale Serevi, will join Tuwai and Gollings on the day.

The Hospitality tickets are selling at $450 per person.

Drua versus the Highlanders Platinum ticket is $180 per person, Gold ticket at $150, Silver is $75, Bronze at $30 and Bronze for children under 12 at $15.

The Drua will take on the Blues next week in the Super Round at AAMI Park in Melbourne.