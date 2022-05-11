Drua remains positive

[Source: Getty Images]

The Hurricanes gave the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua a bashing awakening for the remainder of its Super Rugby Pacific matches.

Coach Mick Byrne says the team was not mentally ready heading to last Sunday’s clash given all the hype they encountered in the home game against the Highlanders.

Byrne says they’ve accepted the loss and they will build from the learnings.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve come into camp, we’ve given them a day off to get their recover and medical checks right and already the boys are sitting around their computers and you can see a real determination to fix what happened last week. The key there is preparation and the mindset to get themselves ready for the weekend and that’s been positive since we came back into camp.”

Byrne adds the team did not lose its talent, skill or ability to play but instead it gave them more drive to be mentally and physically ready for the next task.

The Drua continues its preparation today for the clash against Moana Pasifika on Saturday.

The match kicks-off at 4.35pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.