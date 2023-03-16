Drua reduces ticket prices for Rebels clash

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is reducing ticket prices for its second home game next month against the Melbourne Rebels at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Drua has made 11,000 tickets available for $45 and under across three categories.

Prices start from $20 for the grass embankment on the seawall side end of the stadium.

Article continues after advertisement

The larger grass embankment on the Laucala Bay Road side of the stadium is priced at $35 for adults and $20 for children Under-14.

The concrete embankment will be available at $45.

There are three categories in the grandstand, Silver which is on both ends is now $100, Gold category which is around the 22m mark of the ground is $120 and tickets for the Platinum section will cost $180.

All tickets go on sale from Monday at 9m online at the Fijian Drua website, at Jack’s of Fiji outlets and the the Fiji Sports Council office.

The Drua is chasing its first home win in Suva and are calling on fans to turn up in numbers to cheer on the players.

Drua chief executive Mark Evans says the historic win last weekend in Lautoka should encourage even more fans to come out and support the team.

Evans says it will be a big day of rugby as the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will also be in action at the same venue.

Prices

Grass (seawall side) -$20

Grass (Laucala Bay Roadside) – $35 Adult and $20 Kids

Concrete embankment– $45

Silver (sides of main grandstand)- $100

Gold (main grandstand)- $120

Platinum (main grandstand centre)- $180