Drua players act as mentor in camp

The inclusion of a few Fijian Drua players into the Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors squad has been convenient for Coach Kele Leawere.

Leawere says the younger players are showing up every week by improving with help from the Fijian Drua players.

He says, the Drua players act as a mentor within the team during off-field moments and team talks.

Leawere says it is why he will always have the inclusion of the Drua players in his match-day squad.

“We see that there is a pathway but at the same time we need to trust our young players but we need Drua players or players who’ve been there done that, to mentor them, coaches can do so much but when they are together in the hotel during the game, they help the young ones”

Six Fijian Drua players with the likes of hooker Tevita Ikanivere, lock Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Chris Minimbi, flanker Raikabula Momoedonu, centre Apisalome Vota and half-back Simione Kuruvoli are part of the squad.

The Fiji Warriors will host Manuma Samoa for round two of the Fiji Invitational Series at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

The match will kick-off at 3pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.