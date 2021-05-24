Drua investment a smart move: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the $6m investment in the Fijian Drua is the smartest investment the government has ever made.

The government as announced in the 2021-2022 revised budget last night will invest this money to purchase 51% shareholding rights for the Fijian Drua.

Bainimarama who is also the president of the Fiji Rugby Union says he is excited about the venture.

Article continues after advertisement

“These teams are the future of Super Rugby and we all see that weekend after weekend. For years our athletes have competed in the league on teams based overseas, now our rugby players have the chance to compete for Fiji.”

Bainimarama says the returns in investing in this Fijian brand will be more compared to the government investing in advertising.

The Prime Minister hopes the budget is passed in time before the Fijian Drua takes on the Rebels tonight at 8.45pm.

Fijians can watch this match live on FBC Sports.