Drua excited for all-Pacific clash

Fans can expect a massive cultural experience at CommBank Stadium in Sydney, Australia when the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua takes on Moana Pasifika in its Super Rugby Pacific clash.

Drua coach, Mick Byrne says this is what the team has been looking forward to as both sides are new to the competition.

He says the match will show what Super Rugby Pacific is all about.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our boys are really excited for that opportunity. It is a clash of the islands and we are really looking forward to it. It should be a massive cultural experience out of CommBank Stadium.”

Byrne adds the players are showing positive attitude heading towards this match.

Some players who were rested in the last match due to injury are likely to return this week.

Drua hosts Moana Pasifika on Saturday at 4.35pm and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports.