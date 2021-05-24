Drua aware of tough task ahead

The eyes of the world will be on the Fijian Drua side as it hopes to stamp its mark in the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific, less than two months from now.

The team is now in New South Wales, Australia, where they will be training as they await other players to join them before the season kicks off.

Robust no.8, Nemani Nagusa says the team is aware of the daunting task that awaits them.

“This is very important because this is the first team to represent Fiji in the Super Rugby competition and I know a lot of people are looking forward to it in Fiji and abroad.”

Nagusa believes the young side has what it takes to take on the big guns in the competition.

“With the talent and the boys that we have in the team and with the right coaching and technical advice, after the season, we will see alot of this young boys making it through to the big clubs.”

The Fijian Drua’s maiden Super Rugby voyage will kick-off on February 18th, and the Final will be played on June 18.