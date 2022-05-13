Droasese may be available soon: Byrne

Former Reds winger Ilaisa Droasese may be available for selection for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in the coming weeks.

Head Coach Mick Bryne says because Droasese started the season late and hasn’t had any physical contact in the last couple of months, they will not rush him into the field.

He says the former Cuvu College student looks promising at training.

“We are keen for him to have a run and obviously he’s excited to be playing but we have to make sure he’s ready to go. We can’t put him out there especially against a team like the Crusaders or the Chiefs when he hasn’t had a good prep. We’re looking to get some good prep for him over the next week to 10 days and hopefully present himself for selection in the next week.”

Byrne says Tailevu fly-half Alivereti Veitokani is still in rehab along with locks Ratu Leone Rotuisolia.

Suva lock Sorovakatini Tuifagalele suffered a medial ligament injury against the Hurricanes which can see him sideline for two to four weeks.

The Head Coach adds Tuifagalele’s season may have ended by the MCL injury.

Some players who were nursing niggling injuries and have recovered are in the line-up against Moana Pasifika tomorrow at 4.35pm.

You can watch this match live on the FBC Sports channel.